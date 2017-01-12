Ambassador: Estonia started to prepare the content of Eastern Partnership summit

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Estonia has already started to prepare the content of the Eastern Partnership summit and we hope it will be successful"

Report informs, newly-appointed ambassador of Estonia to Azerbaijan Marin Mottus said

She noted that Eastern Partnership program of EU is important, because the "countries and region are important for us".

"We have always been supporting that there will be differentiated approach so the countries that want to move further and quicker could have possibility for that. We consider this important because we also remember our way for accession to the EU. Quick steps are not always easy but if we can make an effort we can make it quicker",- ambassador said.

Notably, the next Eastern Partnership Summit will be held in the framework of Estonia's EU presidency in November this year in Brussels.

The "Eastern Partnership", aimed at convergence of EU with eastern neighbors - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus - was launched in 2009. Poland and Sweden were initiators.