Ambassador Elman Abdullayev gave his credentials to President of Ethiopia

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Elman Abdullayev presents his credentials to the President of Ethiopia, Mr. Mulatu Teshome.

"Report" informs, referring the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At a meeting with the president of Ethiopia Mulatu Teshome, Elman Abdullayev conveyed best wishes from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Elman Abdullayev said that Azerbaijan is interested in the development of relationships with Ethiopia, one of the most important countries in the African continent, as well as, in a number of areas including economic, humanitarian, cultural and educational fields. He also added that there is great potential for raising the relationship between the two countries to a new level. President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Mulatu Teshome asked to convey his greetings and respect to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President of Ethiopia said, his country attaches great importance to developing relations between the two countries and the rapid development of Azerbaijan makes a great impression on him.

Ethiopian President wished Elman Abdullayev success in his activity.