Ambassador: Egypt and Azerbaijan to enhance political cooperation

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Mutual relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt are at a high level, but there is potential for further development.

Report informs, Ambassador of Egypt to Azerbaijan Adel Ibrahim said at a press conference. "During my mission, I will try to raise the relations of the two countries to a qualitatively new level. This applies to all areas of cooperation, especially in the field of politics. So, Egypt will soon preside in the League of African countries, and Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement, which will enable countries to more actively support each other. In addition, we hope for an early visit of Egyptian officials to Azerbaijan”, - Ibrahim said.

The diplomat also noted that cooperation in the field of tourism is of special interest for countries.

"The issue of opening direct flights between countries is also under consideration," the ambassador added.