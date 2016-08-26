Ambassador Dan Stav to discuss possibilities of establishing joint ventures with Israeli companies in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan Dan Stav concluded a two days visit to Sheki, Qax, Zaqatala and Balaken regoins.

Report informs, during the visit Ambassador Stav met heads of the executive power of these four regions, Mr. Elkhan Usubov, Mr. Musa Shakiliyev, Mr. Mubariz Ahmadzade and Mr. Islam Rzayev respectively.

The major purpose of the visit was to discuss opportunities for enhancing cooperation in various fields, especially agriculture, tourism and health sectors and to strengthen people to people connections.

Ambassador Stav emphasized that Israel is fully aware of the importance that Azerbaijan attributes to diversification of the economy and attracting foreign investments these days. Following the visit, the embassy will share the information with Israeli investors and companies about the possibilities of joint ventures/productions and business cooperation in the four regions.

As part of getting acquainted with the economic potential of these regions, Ambassador Stav visited a number of local industries such as silk production, cattle breeding, orchard, Tobacco, nuts and tea production, beekeeping, fish farm and juice production factory.

Ambassador Stav was deeply impressed by the harmonious co-existence and tolerance between members of different religious and ethnic groups in these regions. He visited historical Albanian church in Kish and the central mosque in Balaken.