Ambassador: Czech Republic keen to cooperate with Azerbaijan in transport projects

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The Czech Republic ranks sixth in terms of volume of investments in Azerbaijan. This country is a strategic partner for us. Thus, we buy one-third of oil from Azerbaijan".

Report informs, Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vítězslav Pivoňka told reporters.

The ambassador mentioned visit of Czech Minister of Industry to Azerbaijan and expressed hope in further development of relations in the field of light industry and agriculture.

V.Pivoňka also stressed that the Czech Republic is interested in participation in the transport projects passing through the territory of Azerbaijan.