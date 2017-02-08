 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ambassador: Czech Republic keen to cooperate with Azerbaijan in transport projects

    Vítězslav Pivoňka: Azerbaijan is our strategic partner

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The Czech Republic ranks sixth in terms of volume of investments in Azerbaijan. This country is a strategic partner for us. Thus, we buy one-third of oil from Azerbaijan".

    Report informs, Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vítězslav Pivoňka told reporters.

    The ambassador mentioned visit of Czech Minister of Industry to Azerbaijan and expressed hope in further development of relations in the field of light industry and agriculture.

    V.Pivoňka also stressed that the Czech Republic is interested in participation in the transport projects passing through the territory of Azerbaijan. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi