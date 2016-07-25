 Top
    Ambassador: Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmenistan Presidents are expected to meet before year end

    Among the main issues of discussion will be energy cooperation

    Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan are expected to meet before the year end.

    Report informs referring to the HurriyetDailyNews, the Turkish Ambassador to Turkmenistan Mustafa Kapucu said.

    According to him, the main topic of discussion will be an energy cooperation, in particular, the issue of laying the pipeline to deliver Turkmen gas across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, where it then can be delivered to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

