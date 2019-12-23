Ambassador: Azerbaijani citizens receives 25,000 free visas to EU countries between 2017 to 2018

The signing of two agreements on readmission and visa facilitation has become an essential element of the relationship between EU and Azerbaijan in the period of cooperation as part of Eastern Partnership.

Report informs that the head of the EU delegation in Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas, made the statement at the event timed to the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership at the Polish embassy in Baku.

"25,000 free visas were issued between 2017 and 2018. The number of required documents and the time of issuance have dropped significantly," the EU ambassador said.

Jankauskas noted that between 2015 and 2018, multi-entry visas made up 40% of all visas issued to Azerbaijani citizens.