Ambassador: Azerbaijan's occupied territories are used for storage and transport of radioactive materials

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ One of the threats of the Metsamor nuclear power plant is a potential for creating nuclear weapons.

Report informs, an article of the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkey published in the Daily Sabah says.

The ambassador added that the work of the old station of concern in terms of smuggling of radioactive materials: "It’s unfortunate that Armenia's ancient Metsamor Plant provides grounds for the acquisition of radioactive materials by terrorist organizations.

These concerns are more prevalent when one considers efforts by Daesh and similar organizations that seek to obtain enriched uranium. In April 2016, smugglers of Armenian origin were caught trying to sell uranium worth $238 million.

It has also been proven that Azerbaijani territory under Armenian occupation has been used to store and transport nuclear materials. According to the latest data, there are 29 radiation centers that provide raw materials for Metsamor in the occupied territories."

F. Bagirov also stressed that the Metsamor nuclear power plant is a threat for Turkey: "Studies of the impact of a potential nuclear leak at Metsamor predict that tens of thousands of people in eastern Anatolia, especially in the provinces of Iğdır, Kars and Ardahan, would be affected. That the plant is located only 16 kilometers from the border with Turkey is in itself a clear indicator of the level of danger."

Article ambassador said that, despite all the obstacles, Azerbaijan continues its international initiative to draw attention to the danger of Metsamor NPP: "The imminent danger posed by Metsamor coupled with the unconstructive attitude of Armenia indicates a similarity to Armenia`s policy of occupying Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven regions surrounding it."