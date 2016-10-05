Ambassador: Azerbaijan offers a model of religious and ethnic tolerance

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK Tahir Tagizade has responded to the magazine The Economist in regard with a biased article in the edition.

Report informs, the ambassador noted that he felt deeply disappointed by the recent piece on Azerbaijan.

According to him, Azerbaijan has consistently opened economy for foreign investment and its reliability as an energy partner for the international community are things that deserves praise.

"Azerbaijan offers a model of religious and ethnic tolerance and a successful multicultural society, while developing along the lines of European democratic model", the ambassador said.

The diplomat also expressed regret that the article has failed to mention the ongoing occupation of parts of Azerbaijan as a result of the continuing conflict with Armenia, which for over two decades has drained Azerbaijan’s resources, causing humanitarian catastrophe.