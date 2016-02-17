Ambassador: "Azerbaijan plays an important role in increasing European energy security"

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Embassy of Romania in Baku organized a workshop on NATO-Azerbaijan relations, Report was told in the embassy of Romania.

The event was held within the mandate Romanian diplomatic mission is fulfilling as NATO Contact Point Embassy in Azerbaijan. At the workshop participated political analysts and military experts.

Opening the event ambassador of Romania Daniel Cristian Ciobanu highlighted the strategic value of NATO-Azerbaijan partnership. He stated that Romania considers Azerbaijan as a strong and reliable partner of the North-Atlantic Alliance. D.C.Ciobanu underlined that Azerbaijan plays an important role in increasing European energy security.

"Due to its favorable geographical location Azerbaijan has huge opportunities in the field of transport. Romania will continue to support the development of cooperation between North Atlantic Alliance and Azerbaijan", - he said.

Representative of NATO's Political Affairs and Security Policy Division at NATO Headquarters, Steffen Elgersma, held an in-depth presentation about North Atlantic Alliance and its priorities. He stressed the mutual benefits of NATO-Azerbaijan partnership.

During the workshop the participants touched upon different elements of NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation.