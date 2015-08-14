​Ambassador: Azerbaijan and Pakistan have strong relations

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Pakistan and Azerbaijan have traditionally formed strong relations, based on brotherhood and friendship". Report informs, it was stated by the Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, Mr. Khalid Usman Gayser, speaking at an event dedicated to the 69th anniversary of the independence of Pakistan.

"Our cooperation covers many areas and we intend to continue expanding it" - ambassador stressed.

He highlighted Azerbaijan's contribution to the solution of social problem in Pakistan. Khalid Usman Gayser expressed particular gratitude to President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva for foundation's activities and its support to the people of Pakistan.

Khalid Usman Gayser said that Pakistan supports Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement and in turn appreciates the support of Azerbaijan in the issue of Kashmir. "Pakistan is a peace-loving country and we want all the conflicts to be resolved peacefully. The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan will develop in the future", - the ambassador said.