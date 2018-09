© Report

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Iraq will sign a memorandum of understanding in the oil and gas and energy sectors. Iraqi Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fadhil Awad Jebur AL-Shuwaili told Report.

“An official approval is being obtained from the Azerbaijani government to set a date for signing a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in oil, gas and energy sector between the two countries”, - ambassador said.