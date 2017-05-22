Ambassador: Azerbaijan an important partner of United States

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan, a strategically located partner of the United States in the Caspian region, is emerging as a key transportation hub along the historic Silk Road".

Report informs, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United States Elin Suleymanov writes in his article published in the Herald Net.

E.Suleymanov stressed recent purchase of 10 new Boeing 737-Max 8 aircraft, which will strengthen Azerbaijan's stand as an important transport hub.

Writing about economic cooperation, E.Suleymanov stated that last year alone, the U.S. exported 434.2 million USD worth of products to Azerbaijan, while importing 142 USD million in goods.

The Ambassador also noted that Azerbaijan stands with the U.S. in struggling against terrorism and striving for a more peaceful world: "Participating in European institutions, including the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, as well as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Azerbaijan promotes mutual understanding. With close ties to the U.S., Israel, the European Union and the Muslim nations, we strive to transform divisiveness into dialogue".