Ambassador: 'Hereupon we can develop Iranian-Azerbaijani relations more rapidly'

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ " The implementation of the nuclear agreement is a big step for stability in the Middle East region and it shows that Iran is committed to maintaining stability in the region,"

Report was told by Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Aayeen commenting on lifting of sanctions against Iran.

According to him, it was confirmed that there was no basis for the charges against Iran: "Vienna agreement resulted in the recognition of Iran's right to have nuclear program: "Therefore we believe that, this agreement is in favor of both sides. Here, all parties have their interests protected and get what they want.

Our agreement with P5+1 could be a model for the solution of regional and international conflicts."

In terms of bilateral relations, Azerbaijan is very happy with Iran's success. Because after this, we can develop Iranian-Azerbaijani relations more rapidly". I believe that, we will see positive effects of nuclear agreement on bilateral relations in the future.