Alina Romanowski: "The US doesn't provide assistance to de-facto authorities in Nagorno Karabakh"

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The United States doesn't recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent and sovereign state. We do not provide assistance to the de-facto authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh".

Report informs, Coordinator for the U.S assistance to Europe and Eurasia, US Department of State Alina Romanowski told reporters.

She stressed that her words about helping people who live in Nagorno-Garabakh have been distorted, and the United States does not recognize Nagorno-Garabakh as an independent state, "the United States supports the resolution of the conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group. Regarding the assistance it was only the cleansing of the territories from mines but we do not provide assistance to the de-facto authorities."

A.Romanovski noted that the United States provides assistance to refugees and IDPs in Azerbaijan. So, she said, since 1993 the US has provided 115 million USD for assistance to refugees in Azerbaijan. In general, since 1992 the United States has provided assistance to Azerbaijan in amount of 1.1 billion. USD, including 30 million in 1993 USD was allocated for Mine Action ANAMA. Also funds are provided for the economic development of Azerbaijan and the private sector, agriculture and the development of democracy and governance.