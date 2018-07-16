Ali Hasanov: What happened in Turkey two years ago similar to Ganja incidents this year

© Report/Elçin Murad

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ "It is proud to publicize the will of the people in the events that took place in Turkey on July 15, 2016. It's a heroic episode. "

Report informs, the Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs, Ali Hasanov said in his speech on the second anniversary of the coup attempt in Turkey.

Hasanov said that what happened in Turkey two years ago is similar to the incidents in Ganja this year: "The traitors in Ganja wanted to take over the statehood. They killed two police officers. Those forces were not able to achieve their goals. These are similar to what happened in Turkey. President and the people of Azerbaijan watched with great enthusiasm July 15. We have provided Turkey with the necessary support and we have been with the people of Turkey. Armenians committed tragedy against Azerbaijan in January 1990. However those who committed the events in Turkey had a connection with the country. In all cases, those who oppose the will of the nation will be defeated.

He noted that it is possible to move on people with a tank, a gun, but if the national will is obvious, it is impossible to win it: "The expression of the nation's will in the image of the person leading it shows the power of the state. Azerbaijan is a fraternal state with Turkey, and both countries support each other. Long live, Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, friendship! "