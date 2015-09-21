Ali Hasanov: Some foreign media outlets illegally operate in Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani President’s Aide on Public and Political issues, Ali Hasanov has commented on the recent detention of some foreign mass media representatives by country’s law enforcement agencies, Report informs.

Like every other country, the activities of the mass media representatives in Azerbaijan are regulated by law, Ali Hasanov said.

"Azerbaijan’s legislation fully ensures freedom of speech and information, the independent activities of media outlets and journalists, and the right to freely receive and disseminate information. In addition, both local and foreign journalists and media representatives should carry out their activities in compliance with the law, should be aware of their responsibility before the country and society, and not allow any illegal actions,” he stressed.

The presidential aide said that on March 18, 2015, the rules for accreditation of foreign media outlets in Azerbaijan were approved. He noted that there is even a section on the Foreign Ministry’s website for online accreditation of foreign mass media outlets, their offices and employees in Azerbaijan.

"Unfortunately, the Interaz and Euroaz TVs, the radio “Voice of America”, Meydan TV website and a number of other foreign media agencies and their employees do not follow the rules and are operating illegally in the country despite repeated warnings. And the recent detention of some foreign mass media representatives by law enforcement agencies is aimed at inviting them to adapt their activities to the rules for accreditation of foreign media outlets in Azerbaijan,” Ali Hasanov emphasized.

He also added that about anyone - irrespective of his job or occupation - who does not obey Azerbaijani laws will be taken measures against relevant bodies.