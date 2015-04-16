Ali Hasanov: Smear campaigns against Azerbaijan to be useless

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Everyone knows that today the situation of speech, press and information, human rights, democracy and political freedoms does not fall behind any country of the world." Report informs referring to AZERTAG, the socio-political adviser of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Hasanov stated in his statements to journalists while on commenting on the smear campaign on the eve of the European Olympic Games in Azerbaijan.

Ali Hasanov said that the anti-Islamic and anti-Turkish policy in today's world, the policy of approach to the events in the framework of double standards cause a regret. "At the same time, the same phenomena are observed in the activities of some European politicians, the international and humanitarian human rights organizations with the support of the Armenian. The trend of anti-Azerbaijan in these phenomena are related to the same factors. Azerbaijani society knows very well that the attempt to form the opinions against our country is baseless.

It aims to reduce the effectiveness of the successes of Azerbaijani people and state as well as the values that we want to demonstrate to the world. They will not achieve anything. We know the real truth and have enough potential to inform the world community. Azerbaijan achieved the current development over 20 years in front of the world. Azerbaijan's contributions to the world culture, politics and economy are evident. No one can deny it. No one can blame Azerbaijan for the thing that does not exist in our country, " Ali Hasanov said.