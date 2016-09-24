Ali Hasanov: Roadmap of new economic reforms in Azerbaijan compiled

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ The basic idea of constitutional reform is to ensure the necessary conditions for the establishment of more effective mechanisms of state and economic management.

Report informs, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on socio-political affairs Ali Hasanov said in an interview with TASS.

He noted that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev described the 2016 year as year of economic reforms, which should lead the state of the economy of Azerbaijan in accordance with the requirements of the post-oil period.

"The main priorities of the new phase will be increase in competitiveness of the domestic economy.A roadmap of new economic reforms in the coming years and beyond have already drawn up. Strategic Roadmap sets out the general objectives to be achieved by 2025 and in subsequent years. As part of the strategic roadmap, detailed road map for one year, economic development strategy and action plan for 2016-2020 years, long-term forecast for 2025 and the target forecast for the period after 2025 prepared", - said the assistant to the president of Azerbaijan.

"I am confident that, Azerbaijani people will support the initiative aimed at improving governance, creation of a wider framework for the protection of human rights and freedoms, deepening reforms and ensuring their effectiveness," -A. Hasanov concluded.