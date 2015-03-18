​Ali Hasanov meets with a member of the Central Committee Secretariat of Communist Party of China in Beijing

Baku. 18 March. REPORT. AZ / The Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, a member of the Yeni Azerbaijan (YAP) party leadership, Ali Hasanov held a meeting with a member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), Deputy Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Du Qinglin in Beijing. Report informs citing Xinhua, during the meeting Du Qinglin said that inter-party relations are an important part of relations between China and Azerbaijan. CCP intends to deepen cooperation with the YAP and encourage the development of relations between the two countries.

Ali Hasanov, in turn, noted that the Azerbaijani side supports the Chinese initiative to establish economic zones of Silk Way, and is ready to further strengthening friendly cooperation with the CPC.