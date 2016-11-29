President Alexander Lukashenko pays tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 29, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has visited the Alley of Honors in Baku to put flowers at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

Report informs, Belarusian leader also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Then A. Lukashenko laid flowers at the graves of outstanding statesman Aziz Aliyev and honored doctor and scientist Tamerlan Aliyev.