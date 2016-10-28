Alexander Lukashenko: Minsk honors its commitments of peaceful talks venue

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Minsk honors its commitments of peaceful talks venue".
Report informs citing BelTA, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said at the meeting with First Deputy PM of Azerbaijan, Yagub Eyyubov.
Şamil Əlibəyli
