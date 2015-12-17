Baku. 17 December.REPORT.AZ/'2015 year was successful year for agency's activity. This year we gained great achievements and extended our activity.'

Report informs, Ashraf Shikhaliyev, Head of Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) said in briefing.

According to him, rapid development in Azerbaijan during recent years made it aid donor. He emphasized it as an important step in country's history.

Speaking about their activity in humanitarian field, AIDA Head noted necessity of campaign for treatment of cataracts in Africa.

'At present, AIDA assists Syrian refugees in Jordan', A.Shikhaliyev said. Agency Head mentioned allocation of 1 million USD by Agency for fight against Ebola virus in Africa in 2015.