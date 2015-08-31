 Top
    Davutoglu: While Turkey is there, Azerbaijani borders will not have difficulties

    Prime Minister: We are together and will always be together

    Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ While Turkey is there, borders of Azerbaijan will not have difficulties.

    Report informs referring to Turkish media, this was announced by Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu. 

    Turkish Prime Minister, answering to questions of journalists on the occasion of the Victory Day on August 30 raised the question of the borders of Azerbaijan: "I welcome fraternal Azerbaijan. While Turkey is there, borders of Azerbaijan will not have difficulties. We are together and will always be together. Victory Day on August 30 is a holiday for Azerbaijan. Holidays of Azerbaijan are also our holidays."

