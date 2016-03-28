 Top
    Agenda of upcoming meeting of Azerbaijani, Russian and Iranian FMs unveiled

    MFA: Dates of the meeting is set through diplomatic channels

    Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ A trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran is planned in Baku in the near future. At the moment, the date of the meeting is set through diplomatic channels. Report informs, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said.

    "The meeting will discuss bilateral and trilateral cooperation projects, including the development of transport corridor North-South cooperation and mutually beneficial cooperation", H. Hajiyev said.

