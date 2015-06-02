Agenda of the summer session of PACE revealed

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Next session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will be held on June 22-26 in Strasbourg. Report informs referring to the press service of the PACE, session will discuss the results of the observation of the parliamentary elections in Turkey on June 7, the issue of the participation of the Russian delegation to PACE, the issues of media responsibility and ethics in a changing media environment, the situation of the missing from the conflict in Ukraine.

On June 23, scheduled for debate on the functioning of democratic institutions in Azerbaijan. A report on the subject will be presented by the co-rapporteurs of the PACE Monitoring Committee on Azerbaijan Pedro Agramunt and Tadeusz Iwinski.

During the session on June 22 the participants of the session, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Crnadak, June 23 - UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will make speeches.