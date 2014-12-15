 Top
    ​Agenda of PACE winter session revealed

    President of European Commission addressed to the PACE deputies

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Regular session of Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is scheduled to be held on January from 26 to 30 in Strasbourg. Report informs, during the forthcoming session the deputies are to discuss the elections in Moldova, Tunisia, a debate on the humanitarian situation concerning refugees and internally displaced persons in Ukraine.

    The protection of media freedom in Europe, the rights of people with disabilities, the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Council of Europe and the EU and other issues are to be discussed at the session.

    Irish President Michael D. Higgins is to speak at the session, the president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker is to address to the PACE deputies on January,29.

    Issues on Azerbaijan are not included in the agenda of the forthcoming session.

