Agenda of PACE winter session announced

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Agenda of winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) was announced.

Report informs referring to the PACE press service, winter session will be opened in Strasbourg on January 22-26.

The new PACE chairman, Human Rights Commissioner and judges of the European Court of Human Rights will be elected at the session.

Crown Prince of Denmark, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen will deliver speech at the session.

Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan will make a speech on January 24.

Report by Azerbaijani delegation member Vusal Huseynov will be discussed on January 26.

Agenda of the session includes humanitarian consequences of armed conflict in Ukraine, process of regulation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, increase in anti-semitism in Europe, Islamophobia and xenophobia.