​African Union marks 28 May Republic Day of Azerbaijan in Addis Ababa

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa 28 May - Republic Day was marked today in the headquarters of the African Union which unites 54 countries of the African continent, on was celebrated.

Report was informed by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ethiopia, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union Elman Abdullayev informed that first parliamentary democratic republic in the Muslim world was established in Azerbaijan on 28 May 1918 as Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Speaking about success and dynamic development of Azerbaijan, the ambassador stressed that it stands on the basis of great contribution of national leader Heydar Aliyev to this. He also said that, today, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, the country has achieved great success and is under a focus of world attention.

Speaking about Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, Ambassador Abdullayev stated that the international community and influential international organizations unanimously support Azerbaijan's fair position and the country's territorial integrity.

The guests were shown videos depicting the rich culture and history. Then they were presented dishes of national cuisine.

Counselor to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, African Union officials, heads of foreign diplomatic missions attended the event.