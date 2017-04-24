Afghan President and Foreign Minister will visit Azerbaijan by year end

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani will visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to diplomatic sources the visit is expected in the fourth quarter of year.

The head of state and minister will attend a meeting of foreign ministers within the "Heart of Asia - Istanbul process", dealing with issues of peace and development of Afghanistan.

A more precise date for the visit will be determined later.

Notably, Baku has hosted a meeting of high-ranking officials of countries participating in the "Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process" on March 17. Azerbaijan took this event as a co-chair of the process in 2017.