Afghan ambassador: We are grateful to Azerbaijani President for increasing number of peacekeepers

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Afghanistan is grateful to the President of Azerbaijan for increasing number of peacekeepers in the country.

Report informs, Ambassador of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan Mohammad Taqi Khalili said.

"We are grateful to President Ilham Aliyev for increasing number of peacekeepers in Afghanistan, as about the President told in Brussels. On behalf of the Afghan people, I appreciate this decision. It is in the interest not only of Afghanistan, but of the whole region. This is another evidence that Azerbaijan cares about stability not only in the region, but also in the world", Mohammad Taqi Khalili said.

Notably, during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg last week, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced a decision to increase number of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan.