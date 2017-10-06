Acting PACE President named

Baku. 6 October/ REPORT.AZ/ Due to resignation of President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Pedro Agramunt, Vice-president of the Assembly, Roger Gale becomes an acting president.

Report informs referring to PACE press service.

Roger Gale will be acting president until the election of a new president at the following session of the Assembly.

Pedro Agramunt announced his voluntary resignation from the position over his health today.

Thus, discussions on his dismissal from position set for October 9 at the following plenary session of PACE will not take place in Strasbourg.

The following autumn session of PACE will take place in Strasbourg, 9-13 October.