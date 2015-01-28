Acting Chairman Senate: Pakistan wants to expand relations with Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Acting Chairman Senate Sabir Ali Baloch Tuesday said that Pakistan values its bilateral relations with Azerbaijan and wants to strengthen these friendly relations through economic and inter-parliamentary relations, Report informs citing Pakistani mass media.

Acting Chairman Senate gave these views on a luncheon given by him in honour of Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Dashqin Shikarov at a local hotel. Senators Saifullah Magsi and Malik Mohammad Rafique Rajwana also attended the function.

According to the information, the acting chairman said that Azerbaijan and Pakistan were connected together through cultural and historical bonds and both the countries at international level had not only supported each other’s point of view but also stood by each other in difficult times.

The ambassador of Azerbaijan reciprocating Sabir Ali Baloch stressed that the cooperation between the two countries at parliamentary level was exemplary. He stressed the need that bilateral relations should be extended in different fields. The ambassador hoped that friendship and cooperation would continue between the two countries.

The ambassadors of Turkmenistan, Japan, Malaysia, Cuba, first secretary of Azerbaijan and former MNA Nasreen Chandio, besides other important personalities, attended the functions.