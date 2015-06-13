​A member of the Swiss Federal Council and Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs visits Baku

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ A member of the Swiss Federal Council and Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs Didier Burkhalter arrived in Azerbaijan to take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European games Baku-2015.

Report informs, Didier Burkhalter was met by the representatives of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan and the Operating Committee of the European Games Baku-2015 in Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.