​A candidate for post of Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan identified

Bucharest. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ A candidacy for the post of Ambassador of Romania to Azerbaijan has been defined.

Report inform, the candidacy of Dan Iancu was approved by the Parliamentary Commission of Romania.

His candidacy should be approved by the President of Romania.

On June 1, the Romanian President Klaus Johannis signed a decree to revoke the current ambassador to Azerbaijan Daniel Cristian Ciobanu, who led the Romanian diplomatic mission in Baku in 2011.