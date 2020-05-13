17 Azerbaijanis contract coronavirus in US

According to the hotline data, 17 Azerbaijanis living in the US have contracted coronavirus," consul of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US Emil Muradzade told Report.

The condition is our compatriots infected with the virus is satisfactory, and they have already been discharged from hospitals, said the consul.

"The government has not provided official information on the number of infected Azerbaijani citizens to the embassy. However, according to the hotline data, 16 of our 17 infected Azerbaijani patients recovered, and one died. The deceased was buried in New York State," he said.

The embassy and consular section are in constant contact with the compatriots and provides them with all necessary support, Muradzade stressed.

"On the other hand, we receive many requests asking when charter flights will be available from the US to our country, and we are working on this issue. To date, more than 200 citizens have been registered online on the embassy's website," added the consul.

The US has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases globally, as nearly 1,400,000 people in the country have tested positive for COVID-19. The country's fatalities have topped 80,000.