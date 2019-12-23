10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership discussed in Baku

Eastern Partnership is a priority direction of the foreign policy of the European Union.

Report informs that the statement was made at the press conference on the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership program, organized by the Polish embassy to Azerbaijan. Poland's Charges d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Mikhail Grechalo said that Poland, along with Sweden, was one of the initiators of this program, designed to deepen cooperation and aimed at getting ties closer with the post-Soviet countries that are not joint the EU.

On his part, the head of the EU delegation in Azerbaijan, Kestutis Jankauskas, noted that the Eastern Partnership is an exceptionally integrative process aimed at both ensuring the security of eastern borders of the European Union, and modernization of state and public institutions of the member-states.

"A few months ago, we held several meetings with representatives of the governments and civil society of the EaP countries to draw conclusions and decide what directions we should move further. We received nearly 200 proposals from the parties. We are now considering them and plan to respond to all in the nearest future," he said.