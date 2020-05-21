Top

Azerbaijan evacuates 100 citizens from Poland

100 citizens of Azerbaijan evacuated from Poland

“Azerbaijan Airlines”, the national air carrier of the country, continues to carry out charter flights to return citizens to their homeland, Report informs citing the company. 

Thus, on May 21, “Azerbaijan Airlines” performed a charter flight from Warsaw to Baku with 100 of our compatriots on board. In accordance with the established rules, all passengers arriving from the capital of Poland were put in quarantine.

Earlier this week, in accordance with a plan determined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, AZAL performed a charter flight from Berlin.

Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Facebook
Subscribe to our Facebook page

This post is also available in other languages:



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!