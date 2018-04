Baku. 22 March. REPORT.AZ/ Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney may move to Everton, where he started his career, in summer transfer season.

Report informs referring to Independent, sources in Manchester club say.

Manchester United agrees to allow 31-year-old to leave the club for free, if Everton agrees to meet 150 thousand weekly salary of the player. Notably, the player’s salary in Manchester United is 230 thousand pounds per week.