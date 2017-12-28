Virgil van Dijk playing against Qarabag now world's most expensive defender

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ English club Southampton announced that Virgil van Dijk transferred to Liverpool FC.

Report informs, official contract for the transfer of Dutch defender will be signed on January 1.

85 mln EUR, the world's record fee for defender, was paid for 26-year-old stopper.

Virgil van Dijk started his professional career in 2011 by playing for Dutch club Groningen. He played two seasons at Scottish club Celtic where he was transferred in 2013. During that period in 2015- 2016 seasons the defender participated in both matches as part of three qualification stages of the Champions League. He received yellow card in the 44th minute of the home match when his team won with 1:0 score. Virgil van Dijk also played on the match in Baku that ended in a goalless draw.

The defender was transferred to Southampton for £ 13 mln on September 1, 2015.