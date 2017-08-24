Vasily Utkin: We very worried about Garabag FC

Moscow. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ "I have an excellent attitude towards Azerbaijanis."

Russian famous sports commentator Vasily Utkin stated in an exclusive interview to the Russian bureau of the Report News Agency.

He noted that he was able to watch most most of the Qarabag-Copenhagen game and glad result of the match.

"At that time I was on the air of radio Sport FM, where we commented on the match of CSKA -Young Boys. From the 25th minute on one of the monitors we saw the Qarabag's match and I watched how the goals were scored. Me and my colleague was very worried about Garabagh, which was reflected in the recording and anyone can listen to it on the Internet", V. Utkin said.

Commenting on the situation around the scandalous tweet about Karabakh, the commentator stressed that, as he faced in his experience that "some Azerbaijani media are accustomed to distort statements."

"I have no relation to any territory, to countries, cities, etc. I have an attitude towards people, and I have an excellent attitude towards Azerbaijanis in this context," he said.

According to him, he has a huge number of subscribers in social networks and he can not react to every comment.

"I do not care if someone resents or takes offense at something. I did not intend to offend anyone or insult. If someone thinks that I've done an insult, let him go to court, because "insult" is legal subject. And so, the Internet is a free space and everyone has the right to speak out", V. Utkin said.