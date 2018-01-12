Vagif Sadigov: AFFA made effective work by finding two rivals for demonstration matches

Baku. 12.January. REPORT.AZ/ “We continuously follow the matches of our teams and clubs. We have prepared the plan for January.”

Chairman of AFFA Coaching Committee Vagif Sadigov told Report.

The clubs, main teams, U-20 and U-21 teams playing in Azerbaijan Premier League (APL) that played till February will participate in the camp training in Antalya, Turkey. 59-year-old specialist said the members of Coaching Committee want to watch the training process on site.

“We plan to meet with AFFA leadership and try to confirm that. Though there is a time restriction we will try to take part in all friendly matches. It does not matter whether camp trainings are held inside or outside the country. We want to cover whole process. Our aim always had advisory nature. We don’t want to interfere in the work of any club or teams. We have common work. We are people who thrive for development of football. All healthy forces should unite and work for the sake of football. Currently, we have local specialists who head the national team. Gurban Gurbanov disclosed his path and will follow that path. Together we will achieve necessary successes.”

Azerbaijan national team will hold friendly match with Moldova on January 30, and Georgian team on February 2.

Sadigov said AFFA made effective work by finding two rivals for demonstrations matches: “Statistics showed that there is no weak rival in Europe. Most countries choose Antalya for camp training. AFFA leadership efficiently used this opportunity and found two rivals. The rivals are suitable for first stage. I am sure that in the future the rival will be higher level. Our team will try to make each of us happy by adapting to the tasks of new head coach and improving from match to match.”

He also commented on the possibility to invite new footballers to the national team: "Gurban Gurbanov has also disclosed himself that all the players are potential candidates for the national team. The footballers realize and understand that themselves. They want to show themselves from best side. Our head coach has watched the demonstration match between Gabala and Akhisar Belediyespor also reviewed the candidates there.

Every Azerbaijani footballer is a candidate for the national team. Gurbanov said the door of the national team is open for everyone. Each footballer should show himself from good side in order to enter that door.”

The camp training of Azerbaijan national team will be held from January 25 to February 2.