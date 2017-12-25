UEFA names the symbolic youth team in 2017

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA set up a team of young players, who have reached a milestone in 2017, including the UEFA Champions League. All the players below are 24 years old or younger have made their debut this year have passed a course after making quick appearances in the Champions League.

Report informs referring to the TASS, the UEFA press service said.

The team includes Ederson (Benfica/Manchester City), defenders Nélson Semedo (Benfica/Barcelona), Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham), Niklas Süle (Bayern), Kieran Tierney (Celtic), midfielders Harry Winks (Tottenham), Anderson Talisca (Beşiktaş), Marco Asensio (Real), strikers Kylian Mbappé (Monaco/PSG), Timo Werner (Leipzig), Dimitri Oberlin (Basel).