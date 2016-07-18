 Top
    UEFA Best Player in Europe shortlist named

    The winner will be announced on August 25

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ A cast of stellar names are in the running for the 2015/16 UEFA Best Player in Europe Award after the ten-man shortlist was announced today. Report informs, 10 out of the 37 players chosen by UEFA.

    Gareth Bale (Real Madrid & Wales)

    Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus & Italy)

    Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid & France)

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid & Germany)

    Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina)

    Thomas Müller (Bayern München & Germany)

    Manuel Neuer (Bayern München & Germany)

    Pepe (Real Madrid & Portugal)

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal)

    Luis Suárez (Barcelona & Uruguay)

    Notably, the winner will be announced on August 25.

