UEFA Best Player in Europe shortlist named

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ A cast of stellar names are in the running for the 2015/16 UEFA Best Player in Europe Award after the ten-man shortlist was announced today. Report informs, 10 out of the 37 players chosen by UEFA.

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid & Wales)

Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus & Italy)

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid & France)

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid & Germany)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina)

Thomas Müller (Bayern München & Germany)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern München & Germany)

Pepe (Real Madrid & Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal)

Luis Suárez (Barcelona & Uruguay)

Notably, the winner will be announced on August 25.