UEFA Best Player in Europe shortlist named

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ A cast of stellar names are in the running for the 2015/16 UEFA Best Player in Europe Award after the ten-man shortlist was announced today. Report informs, 10 out of the 37 players chosen by UEFA.
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid & Wales)
Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus & Italy)
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid & France)
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid & Germany)
Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina)
Thomas Müller (Bayern München & Germany)
Manuel Neuer (Bayern München & Germany)
Pepe (Real Madrid & Portugal)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal)
Luis Suárez (Barcelona & Uruguay)
Notably, the winner will be announced on August 25.
Sport DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook