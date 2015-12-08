 Top
    Two 1/8 finalists of Champions League to be revealed tonight

    Galatasaray must win Astana to carry out in Champions League

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The last round of Champions League group stage football matches will begin today. 

    Report informs, two 1/8 finalists of Champions League to be announced tonight.

    Champions League, group stage, the 6th round.

    December 8

    group A

    23:45. PSG (France) - "Shakhtar" (Ukraine)

    Referee: Anthony Taylor (England)

    Paris. "Park de Prince" stadium

    23:45. "Real Madrid" (Spain) - "Malmö" (Sweden)

    Referee: Danielo Orsato (Italy)

    Madrid. "Santiago Bernabeu" stadium

    group B

    23:45. PSV (Netherlands) - CSKA (Russia)

    Referee: David Fernandez Borbalan (Spain)

    Eynhoven. "Philips' stadium

    23:45. "Wolfsburg" (Germany) - "Manchester United" (England)

    Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia)

    Wolfsburg. "Volkswagen Arena"

    group C

    23:45. "Benfica" (Portugal) - "Atletico" (Madrid, Spain)

    Referee: Ovidiu Alin Xetseqan

    Lisbon. "Estadiu Luj the" stadium

    23:45. "Galatasaray" (Turkey) - "Astana" (Kazakhstan)

    Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland)

    Istanbul. Ali Sami Yen Stadium

    group D

    23:45. Manchester City (England) - Borussia (Monchengladbach, Germany)

    Referee: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)

    Manchester. "Etihad" stadium

    23:45. "Seville" (Spain) - "Juventus" (Italy)

    Referee: SzymonMarciniak (Poland)

    Seville. "Ramon Sanchez Pisxuan" stadium

    The group stage of the Champions League final will be held tomorrow in 8 games.

