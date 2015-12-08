Two 1/8 finalists of Champions League to be revealed tonight

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The last round of Champions League group stage football matches will begin today.

Report informs, two 1/8 finalists of Champions League to be announced tonight.

Champions League, group stage, the 6th round.

December 8

group A

23:45. PSG (France) - "Shakhtar" (Ukraine)

Referee: Anthony Taylor (England)

Paris. "Park de Prince" stadium

23:45. "Real Madrid" (Spain) - "Malmö" (Sweden)

Referee: Danielo Orsato (Italy)

Madrid. "Santiago Bernabeu" stadium

group B

23:45. PSV (Netherlands) - CSKA (Russia)

Referee: David Fernandez Borbalan (Spain)

Eynhoven. "Philips' stadium

23:45. "Wolfsburg" (Germany) - "Manchester United" (England)

Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia)

Wolfsburg. "Volkswagen Arena"

group C

23:45. "Benfica" (Portugal) - "Atletico" (Madrid, Spain)

Referee: Ovidiu Alin Xetseqan

Lisbon. "Estadiu Luj the" stadium

23:45. "Galatasaray" (Turkey) - "Astana" (Kazakhstan)

Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland)

Istanbul. Ali Sami Yen Stadium

group D

23:45. Manchester City (England) - Borussia (Monchengladbach, Germany)

Referee: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)

Manchester. "Etihad" stadium

23:45. "Seville" (Spain) - "Juventus" (Italy)

Referee: SzymonMarciniak (Poland)

Seville. "Ramon Sanchez Pisxuan" stadium

The group stage of the Champions League final will be held tomorrow in 8 games.