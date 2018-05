Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish "Galatasaray" club leaves training base "Florya Metin Oktay Facilities". R

eport informs referring to "Fotomaç", address of the club's new base unveiled.

"Yellow-Reds" will stay at Uskumruköy for two seasons. The area is located about 23 km away from "Turk Telekom Arena".

After moving to the new training base, the team's head coach and legionaries will have to relocate due to the long distance.