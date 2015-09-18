 Top
    Tottenham coach: Qarabag is a good team, it was a difficult game for us

    'It was difficult after we conceded the penalty in the first few minutes', he says

    Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Qarabag are a good team, they played well and it wasn’t an easy game.

    Report informs referring to the site of the football club, "Tottenham", it was said by the head coach of the club Mauricio Pokettino, commenting on the match with Aghdam's "Qarabag " in the group stage of the Europa League.

    “It was also difficult after we conceded the penalty in the first few minutes but I’m very pleased with the players because we showed character, personality and played well in a difficult period.
    “It wasn’t easy but the answer was perfect for the team and in the end we fully deserved the result.

    “We’re a young team, a young squad and there were debuts for a lot of players, so we can look back and take a lot of positives.

