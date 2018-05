Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tickets are on sale for the Europa League 3rd qualifying round second leg between Gabala and Greek club Panathinaikos.

Report informs citing official website of Gabala FC, tickets can now be purchased at the boxing offices of the Republic stadium named after Tofig Bahramov (near "Ganjlik" subway) and Bakcell Arena starting from today at 14:00.

The prices are 1 AZN and 2 AZN depending on sectors, 10 AZN for VIP sector.