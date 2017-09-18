"Sumgayit" football club player arrested for theft

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Player of “Sumgayit” football club Nijat Mukhtarov was detained for theft.

Report informs, 22-year-old midfielder was arrested for committing theft in the Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev settlement, Sumgayit.

The police have captured the members of the organized group stealing telephone wires in the area. One of the captured group members was N.Mukhtarov.

They were arrested yesterday in the morning hours as a result of operation held by local police. The 2nd police station of the Police Department of City Sumgayit has confirmed the information.

"Currently the investigation is underway", local police told Report.

The manager of “Sumgayit” club Jeyhun Sultanov told Report that he is unaware about the incident. He added that Mukhtarov did not participate at the trainings for several days: “His dad Asif Mukhtarov several days ago called and said his son is sick, for that reason he cannot come to trainings.”

Nijat Mukhtarov previously played for FC “Simurq” of Zaqatala, “Ravan” FC of Baku, and Azerbaijan's national U-21. He was transferred to FC “Sumgayit” in summer of 2015.