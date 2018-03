Sumgayit FC attracts new goalkeeper

9 March, 2017 18:27

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Sumgayit FC has attracted a new keeper. Report informs citing the club's website, a contract was signed with Mehti Janatov, player of Russian FC Anzhi. The player, born in 1992, has signed a 1.5 year contract. Notably, M.Janatov has played for Azerbaijani U-21 national team.